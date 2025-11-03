Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is pulling out of this week's Moselle Open, a move that prioritizes his health while putting a berth in the elite ATP Finals at risk.

The 25-year-old from Montreal cited a knee injury as the reason for his withdrawal from the tournament in Metz, France, which is one of two ATP 250 events running this week.

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a gruelling run to the final of the Paris Masters, which ended with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) loss to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Sunday. He rallied from a set down in his first three matches and played in five tiebreakers.

The result moved him to No. 8 in the ATP rankings and past Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the race for the final singles berth in the ATP Finals, which start Sunday in Turin, Italy.

Musetti is playing in the Hellenic Championship in Athens this week and needs to win the tournament to retake the ATP Finals berth from Auger-Aliassime.