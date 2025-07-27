An eighth Canadian will compete in the main men's draw at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Dan Martin polished off a 6-7 (8), 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over Japan's Taro Daniel to punch his ticket into his national open on Sunday in Toronto.

The Martin-Daniel match was locked at 5-5 (40-40) in the third set on Saturday when thunderstorms forced the players off the court at Sobeys Stadium.

But it didn't take long for the 26-year-old Canadian to finish off the victory when the players returned to the court the next morning.



Martin, who is ranked 554th on the ATP Tour, held serve to go up 6-5 then broke Daniel to win the match.

He will face 50th-ranked Spaniard Jaume Munar in the first round.

Seven other Canadians will compete in the men's tournament.