Canada's Denis Shapovalov reached the semifinals at the Mifel Tennis Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Tristan Schoolkate.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., needed one hour 17 minutes to complete the victory.
He had a 10-2 edge in aces and converted all four of his break-point opportunities.
Shapovalov will next play the winner of an all-Australian quarterfinal between Adam Walton and James Duckworth.
