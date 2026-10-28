Denis Shapovalov has made a winning return from injury.

The Canadian downed Switzerland's Remy Bertola 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round of the Swiss Indoors on Wednesday.

It was Shapovalov's first match since he retired from a Japan Open quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz with a hip injury.

On Wednesday, Shapovalov won 25 of 28 points when he got his first serve in against the world No. 236.

Shapovalov, ranked 52nd, has been sidelined by several injuries this season.