Gabriel Diallo of Montreal advanced to the round of 16 men's singles at the Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournament with a 12-minute victory on Saturday night.

Diallo was a dozen minutes into his round of 32 match against David Goffin, and ahead 3-0, when the Belgium player retired citing injury.

Diallo will face the winner of a match between Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Zizou Bergs of Belgium.

In other round of 32 matches, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is scheduled to play Jiri Lehecka of Czechia, while Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is scheduled to play Jesper de Jong of Netherlands.

Meanwhile, big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard upset fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-5 and advanced to the fourth round

Mpetshi Perricard sent down 12 aces to Fritz's nine, and took a break in each set as he clinched his first tour victory against the American in one hour 25 minutes to set up a last-16 meeting with 10th-seeded Holger Rune.

Also Sunday, Novak Djokovic was made to work hard before he rallied past German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Djokovic struggled to cope with Hanfmann's big serve and excellent play at the net. He needed two hours 45 minutes to progress. He'll be up against Jaume Munar in the next round. Djokovic was sick during the second set and threw up during a changeover.

Djokovic is bidding for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters.

Rune beat 21st-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4 and Zizou Bergs upset 19th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner, who won the China Open in Beijing, was scheduled to play Tallon Griekspoor later Sunday in the third round.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Japan Open last week, is not in Shanghai due to minor ailments.