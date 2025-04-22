Montreal's Gabriel Diallo came up short in his bid to claim a main-draw spot in the Masters-level Madrid Open tennis tournament after a 6-3, 7-6 (6) loss to Croatian veteran Borna Coric in Tuesday's final round of qualifying.

Coric saved all nine break points he faced while breaking Diallo twice on three chances.

Diallo was up 6-5 in the second-set tiebreak before surrendering three straight points, including a double-fault on match point.

As the third seed in the qualifying draw, Diallo stood a good chance of advancing to the main draw as a "lucky loser." If a player already in the main draw withdraws from the tournament, the highest-ranked loser from the final round of qualifying takes that available spot.

Britain's Jacob Fearnley, the second seed in qualifying, won his match Tuesday with top-seed Daniel Altmaier of Germany yet to play.

Diallo, ranked 78th in the world, made it into two straight Masters-level main draws last month at Indian Wells, Calif., and Miami, losing to France's Arthur Fils in the second round both times.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal (18) and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., (29) both have byes in the first round of the main draw in Madrid as seeded players.