Montreal's Gabriel Diallo fell just short of qualifying for the main draw of the Miami Open tennis tournament with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 loss to American Brandon Holt on Tuesday.

The six-foot-eight Diallo hammered 15 aces in the match but gave up a crucial break to Holt in the 11th game of the third set.

Up 6-5 and serving for the match, Holt completed the win with an ace on match point.

The 23-year-old Diallo was looking to advance to his second straight Masters-level main draw. He qualified and advanced to the second round at Indian Wells earlier this month before losing to No. 21 Arthur Fils of France.

With no Canadians advancing through qualifying, 18th seed Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and 27th seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are the only Canadians in the men's main draw in Miami.