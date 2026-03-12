Canada's Victoria Mboko was eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday following a 7-6 (0), 6-4 quarterfinal loss to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka scored the only break of the match in the second set and defended all five break points she faced.

It was the second meeting of the season between Sabalenka and Mboko, a rising star from Burlington, Ont., who was seeded 10th at the WTA 1000 event.

The Belarusian star beat Mboko in straight sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Mboko, 19, made her second straight WTA 1000 quarterfinal appearance after reaching the final of an event last month in Doha, Qatar.