CINCINNATI – Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals after a fourth-round win over Benjamin Bonzi of France.

Auger-Aliassime rode his powerful serve to a 6-4, 6-3 victory on Wednesday, firing nine aces across the one-hour, 14-minute match.

The 25-year-old from Montreal won all three available break points and 89 per cent of his first-serve points.

Auger-Aliassime will face the top-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinals of the hard court tournament.

Sinner is coming off a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over French qualifier Adrian Mannarino in the round of 16.