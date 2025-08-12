Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe are off to the third round in women's doubles at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament.

The second-seeded duo defeated Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7 on Tuesday to advance.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won 67 per cent of their first-serve points and broke on three of their 11 opportunities in the match.

Sutjiadi and Olmos won just 50 per cent of their first-serve points but converted on four of their five break-point chances.

Dabrowski is one of two Canadians remaining at the event, with Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime being the other in the men's singles bracket.