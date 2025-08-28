It's been a perfect run at the US Open for Canada's top men's tennis player so far.

No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime took down Russia's Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6, 7-6 in straight sets on Thursday night to advance to the third round of the US Open.

The win marks a second straight-set victory for the Montreal native, who had some Canadian fans in attendance cheering him on between points and ahead of serves.

Though he came away with the straight-set win, it was hardly a walk in the park for Auger-Aliassime, as he had to fight off six set points in the second set to come away with the victory and hold off a swing of momentum.

Auger-Aliassime dominated on the serve, losing the advantage for the first time in the third set, and made sure not to make that mistake again.

However, Saffiulin kept it tight, losing serve but managing to steady the ship and send the third set to a tiebreak. But Auger-Aliassime pulled through on the serve yet again, putting through one of his 13 aces and then ending the match on an unreturnable serve to Saffiulin's backhand.