Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime wins first-round match at Madrid Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, plays a ball from Adam Walton, of Australia, in their men's first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the second round of the Madrid Open following a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent on first serve and fired 11 aces. He had zero double faults but was able to convert only three of his 10 break-point opportunities.

The 23-year-old from Montreal will take on France’s Adrian Mannarino, who received a bye into the second round as the 19th seed.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., reached the second round Wednesday after defeating Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Shapovalov is set to face No. 26 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina.

