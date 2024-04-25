Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime wins first-round match at Madrid Open

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the second round of the Madrid Open following a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent on first serve and fired 11 aces. He had zero double faults but was able to convert only three of his 10 break-point opportunities.

The 23-year-old from Montreal will take on France’s Adrian Mannarino, who received a bye into the second round as the 19th seed.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., reached the second round Wednesday after defeating Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Shapovalov is set to face No. 26 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina.