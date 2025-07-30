Canada's Gabriel Diallo advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over Italy's Matteo Gigante.

The No. 27 seed from Montreal needed one hour 46 minutes to complete the rain-interrupted victory on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium. Gigante double-faulted on match point.

Canadian wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau was eliminated after dropping a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 decision to 13th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

The afternoon session was delayed for about half an hour due to showers in the northwest Toronto area.

In other second-round matches, fourth-seeded American Ben Shelton beat French qualifier Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-3 and sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev defeated Hugo Gaston of France 6-2, 6-3.

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, the No. 28 seed, topped China's Yunchaokete Bu 6-1, 6-4 and Australia's Aleksandar Vukic upset 31st-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 21st seed and only other Canadian singles players left in the draw, was scheduled to face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the evening.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., who dropped his opening singles match to American Learner Tien on Tuesday, withdrew from the men's doubles competition Wednesday due to a left knee injury.

He was scheduled to team with Auger-Aliassime for a match Thursday against the American duo of Robert Galloway and Brandon Nakashima. A replacement pairing will be named a few hours before the match, organizers said.