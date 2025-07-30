Eugenie Bouchard is back for more.

From a Canadian perspective, the 31-year-old has been the early story of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. On Monday night, Bouchard — who has announced the NBO will be the final professional tourney of her career — defeated Columbia’s Emiliana Arango in three sets.

On Wednesday, Bouchard will once again be the prime-time attraction as she takes on Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Centre Court at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT in Montreal’s IGA Stadium. Bencic is the world’s 20th-ranked player and is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon.

Whether she’s waving goodbye after the match or pumping her fists preparing for more, Bouchard will be the story of the day at the NBO.

Still, there’s plenty to pay attention to in both Montreal and Toronto as the event rolls on.



The stars of tennis hit the courts in Toronto and Montreal for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Felix hits the court

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will play his first match since losing in the Round of 64 at Wimbledon when he takes on Fabian Marozsan of Hungary at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto.

Auger-Aliassime is the 21st seed at the NBO — the highest-ranked Canadian in the men’s draw — and sits No. 28 in the world rankings. Wednesday night will mark the first match between the 24-year-old Auger-Aliassime and the 25-year-old Marozsan, who’s ranked 56th in the world.

Diallo debuts, Galarneau goes for more

Gabriel Diallo has been the story of men’s tennis in Canada in 2025. He won matches at all three majors this year and now, ranked 36th in the world, turns his attention to the NBO.

The six-foot-eight 23-year-old will take on Matteo Gigante of Italy during afternoon action on Centre Court in the first meeting between the two players. Gigante is ranked 125th in the world.

If Diallo has been having himself a year, Alexis Galarneau suddenly has a chance to have himself a real tournament at the NBO. After gaining a wild-card entry, Galarneau earned a straight-sets victory over Arther Rinderknech late Monday night to earn his first career victory in the main draw of a tour-level tournament.

The 26-year-old from Laval, Que., will be floating on air if he can come away with another victory on Wednesday afternoon when he takes on the world’s 17th-ranked player, Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

Double your pleasure

The doubles portion of the women’s NBO kicks off in Montreal on Wednesday, with several Canadians in action.

The Fernandez sisters, Leylah and Bianca, will take on the top-ranked duo of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, while fellow Canadians Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko will battle Hao-Ching Chan and Xinyu Jiang.

Meanwhile, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner, Kiwi Erin Routliffe, will square off with Americans Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin. Dabrowski and Routliffe are ranked No. 2 in the tourney’s doubles draw.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE (All times ET)

Women's: Daytime session, 11 a.m., Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+; Evening session, 7 p.m., Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+.

Men's: Daytime session, 11 a.m., Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+; Evening session, 7 p.m., Sportsnet, Sportsnet+.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Women's in Montreal (All times ET)

Centre court (starts at 11 a.m.)

[13] Liudmila Samsonova (Russia) vs. Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Not before 12:30 p.m.

[Qualifier] Hanyu Guo (China) vs. [2] Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Maria Sakkari (Greece) vs. [3] Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

Not before 7 p.m.

[17] Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) vs. [Wild card] E. Bouchard (Canada)

[Qualifier] Kamilla Rakhimova (Russia) vs, [10] E. Svitolina (Ukraine)

Rogers court (starts at 11 a.m.)

[6] Madison Keys (U.S.) vs. [Qualifier] Laura Siegemund (Germany)

[16] Clara Tauson (Denmark) vs. Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Not before 2 p.m.

[1] Sara Errani (Italy) / Jasmine Paolini (Italy) vs. [Wild card] Bianca Fernandez (Canada) / Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Not before 6 p.m.

Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) vs. [32] Peyton Stearns (U.S.)

[5] Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) vs. Lulu Sun (New Zealand)

Court 5 (starts at 11 a.m.)

[25] Magda Linette (Poland) vs. Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

Renata Zarazua (Mexico) vs. [22] Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Not before 2 p.m.

[19] Elise Mertens (Belgium) vs. Anna Kalinskaya (Russia)

[Qualifier] Antonia Ruzic (Croatia) vs. [11] Karolina Muchova (Czechia)

Irina Khromacheva (Russia) / Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia) vs. [3] Taylor Townsend (USA) / Shuai Zhang (China)

Court 9 (starts at 11 a.m.)

Maya Joint (Australia) vs. [28] McCartney Kessler (U.S.)

Caty McNally (U.S.) vs. [31] Rebecca Sramkova (Slovakia)

After suitable rest

Fanny Stollar (Hungary) / Fang-Hsien Wu (Taiwan) vs. Coco Gauff (U.S.) / McCartney Kessler (U.S.)

Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) vs. [21] Magdalena Frech (Poland)

[27] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) vs. Eva Lys (Germany)

Court 6 (starts at 11 a.m.

Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan) / Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) vs. Daria Kasatkina (Australia) / Linda Noskova (Czechia)

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) / Su-wei Hsieh (Taiwan) vs. [5] Mirra Andreeva (Russia) / Diana Shnaider (Russia)

Not before 2 p.m.

[Wild card] Kayla Cross (Canada) / Victoria Mboko (Canada) vs. Hao-Ching Chan (Taiwan) / Xinyu Jiang (China)

Caroline Dolehide (U.S.) / Sofia Kenin (U.S.) vs. [2] Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) / Erin Routliffe (New Zealand)

[8] Timea Babos (Hungary) / Luisa Stefani (Brazil) vs. Yifan Xu (China) / Zhaoxuan Yang (China)

Men's in Toronto (All times ET)

Centre Court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

[Qualifier] Adrian Mannarino (France) vs. [4] Ben Shelton (U.S.)

[27] Gabriel Diallo (Canada) vs. [Wild card] Matteo Gigante (Italy)

Not before 7 p.m.

Fabian Marozsan (Hungary) vs. [21] Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) vs. [2] Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

Motorola razr Grandstand Court (starts at 11 a.m.)

[6] Andrey Rublev (Russia) vs. Hugo Gaston (France)

[13] Flavio Cobolli (Italy) vs. [Wild Card] Alexis Galarneau (CAN)

[7] Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) vs. [Q] Yosuke Watanuki (Japan)

Not before 5 p.m.

[23] Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) vs. Christopher O'Connell (Australia)

Francisco Comesana (Argentina) vs. [9] Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Court 1 (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Aleksandar Vukic (Australia) vs. [31] Cameron Norrie (Great Britain)

[Qualifier] Tristan Boyer (U.S.) vs. [12] Jakub Mensik (Czechia)

[20] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) vs. Corentin Moutet (France)

[15] Arthur Fils (France) vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (Span)