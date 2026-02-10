Canada's Gabriel Diallo fell 6-4, 6-4 to Ben Shelton of the United States on Tuesday in men's singles tennis action at the Dallas Open.

The Montreal native had six aces to three double faults and won 81 per cent of first-serve points.

However, he failed to break on any of his three chances in the opening-round match.

Shelton, the No. 2 seed at the tournament, had 13 aces to three double faults and won 82 per cent of first-serve points.

He also converted on two of his three break-point opportunities.