Canada's Victoria Mboko made quick work of former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva to reach the round of 16 at the Qatar Open on Tuesday.

The 10th seed from Toronto won 6-4, 6-4 in a one-hour, 37-minute match at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Mboko hit six aces and won 71 per cent of her first-serve points. She broke Zvonareva twice in each set and erased seven of nine break points.

It was the first-ever meeting between the 19-year-old Mboko and the 41-year-old Russian.

Mboko, who improved her record this season to 10-3, entered the tournament with a career-high world ranking of No. 13.

Next up for Mboko is a rematch with fifth seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia. The two teen stars met in the final of the Adelaide International last month, with Andreeva winning 6-3, 6-1.