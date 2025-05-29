Gabriel Diallo's time in Paris is over.
The Canadian lost his second-round match at the French Open against the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday.
Diallo, the 23-year-old from Montreal, was competing at Roland-Garros for the second time after falling in the first round last year.
Ranked 54th in the world, he has now won matches at three straight Grand Slams.
Diallo's loss leaves just two Canadians in the singles draws, with Denis Shapovalov set to play his second-round match later Thursday and Victoria Mboko competing in the third round on Friday.
Griekspoor, ranked 35th, will next face the winner of a match between Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko and American Ethan Quinn.
