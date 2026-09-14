Gabriel Diallo is withdrawing from Canada's upcoming Davis Cup tie against France.

Tennis Canada says he's still recovering from a leg injury he suffered at the National Bank Open last month in his hometown of Montreal.

Diallo will be replaced on the roster by Keegan Rice.

Canada's lineup also includes Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., and Duncan Chan of Markham, Ont.

The best-of-five second-round qualifier begins Friday in Quebec City.