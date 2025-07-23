Two more Canadian men's players are set to hit the court at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., and Nicolas Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., received main-draw wild cards for the tournament, Tennis Canada announced Wednesday.

Galarneau will be making his third appearance at the National Bank Open. The 26-year-old recently re-entered the top 200 on the rankings list, moving up to No. 198, after making the quarterfinals of the Granby National Bank Championships.

Arseneault, 18, is the top-ranked Canadian junior and will be making his ATP main-draw debut.

Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., had previously received main-draw wild cards. Pospisil, who has played professionally for 18 years and won the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 2014 with American Jack Sock, plans to retire after the tournament.



Watch the National Bank Open on Sportsnet The stars of tennis hit the courts in Toronto and Montreal for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Catch live coverage of both tournaments on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ beginning Sunday. Broadcast Schedule

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo will also compete in the main draw.