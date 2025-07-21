Vasek Pospisil's long professional tennis career is coming to an end.

The Canadian will retire after the National Bank Open presented by Rogers this month in Toronto, Tennis Canada announced on Monday.

Pospisil, 35, received a main-draw wild card to his home event.

"It’s never easy making a decision like this," Pospisil said. "Tennis has been a huge part of my life, but it has become clear, both mentally and physically, that it's the right time to step away. I feel incredibly grateful to have had the career I’ve had, especially coming from a small town where this dream once felt so far away."

A native of Vernon, B.C., Pospisil played professionally for 18 years, reaching a singles high ranking of No. 25 in 2014 and climbing to No. 4 in doubles one year later.

Pospisil won the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 2014 alongside American Jack Sock to go with six other ATP men's doubles titles.

He appeared in three singles finals but never won a title.