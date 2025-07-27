Wild-card entry Nicolas Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., will be among those saluting Vasek Pospisil as the Canadian tennis veteran begins play in his final National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old Arseneault warmed up for the evening's featured match by knocking off 24-year-old qualifier Valentin Royer of France 6-3, 7-6 (4) in one hour, 45 minutes on the grandstand court at Sobeys Stadium.

Royer had more winners (21-14) than Arseneault, but had more unforced errors (48-23).

The Canadian had five aces, four double faults, a first serve percentage of 68, and won five of 11 break points.

Royer had three aces, six double faults, a first serve percentage of 61 and only won four of nine break points.

The 35-year-old Pospisil, from Vernon, B.C., will play Facundo Bagnis of Argentina on centre court in his opening round men's singles match.

Pospisil has a career-high singles ranking of world No. 25, and No. 4 in doubles. Along with partner Jack Sock, he won the 2014 Wimbledon Championships and the 2015 Indian Wells Masters men's doubles titles. He also reached the quarterfinals in singles at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships.

Arsenault's sister, Ariana, qualified for the NBO on Saturday and will face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Monday.