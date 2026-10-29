Canada's Denis Shapovalov is out of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament after a 6-4, 6-3 loss to sixth seed Taylor Fritz in second-round action Thursday.
Fritz was not broken in the match.
The American picked up a crucial break in the final game of the first set, then broke to go up 3-1 in the second set and serve out for the win.
The series between the frequent opponents is now tied 6-6, though Fritz has won four of the last five matches.
Fritz will face second seed Arthur Fils of France in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.
The 27-year-old Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont. entered the event ranked No. 52 in the world and is 22-21 on the season.