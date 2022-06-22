Canada’s Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns the ball during the Round of 16 tennis match between Oscar Otte and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Bernd Weissbrod/dpa via AP)

SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov’s losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships.

It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event.

Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva).

Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., double-faulted six times and had 19 unforced errors to just six for his opponent.

Shapovalov’s last victory came almost six weeks ago when he beat Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 at the Rome Masters.

More from Sportsnet
Canada’s Bianca Andreescu heading to quarterfinals at Bad Homburg Open
Canada’s Rebecca Marino ousted in second round at Rothesay Invitational

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.