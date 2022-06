Canada's Rebecca Marino lost 7-5, 6-4 to No. 12 seed Camila Giorgi of Italy in the second round of the Rothesay Invitational on Tuesday.

Marino, from Vancouver, was playing Giorgi for the first time in 12 years.

The tournament in Eastbourne, England is a grass-court tune-up for Wimbledon, which starts next week.

Marino has lost in the first round of the first two Grand Slams this season — the Australian Open and French Open.

Her lone career win at Wimbledon came in 2011.