Canadian qualifier Duncan Chan exited the National Bank Open presented by Rogers with a first-round loss to Thiago Agustin Tirante of Argentina on Tuesday afternoon.

Chan, ranked 601st in the world, fell 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (3) in two hours one minute at IGA Stadium after upsetting No. 90 Hugo Gaston of France to qualify for the men’s singles main draw at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The 65th-ranked Tirante will face seventh seed Taylor Fritz of the United States in the second round. Fritz, one of 32 players to receive a first-round bye, won the ATP 500 D.C. Open on Monday.

Chan, a 21-year-old from Markham, Ont., is entering his senior year at Texas Christian University.

Elsewhere, former world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over American qualifier Martin Damm Jr.