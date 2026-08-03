Serena and Venus Williams will be back on the court for the Cincinnati Open.
The Williams sisters received a doubles wild-card entry for the tournament, while Venus was given a singles wild card, the tournament X account announced Tuesday.
Serena last appeared at Wimbledon in a singles match but was injured in a three-set loss to Maya Joint of Australia. She was scheduled to play doubles with her sister Venus but had to withdraw because of a right knee injury.
The 44-year-old Serena said in an Instagram post that she had fluid drained from her knee following her singles match.
The Aug. 13-23 Cincinnati Open is the last opportunity for Serena to get on the court ahead of the US Open, which she has not played in since 2022.
The 46-year-old Venus lost in her opening-round match at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers to Kamilla Rakhimova on Sunday in Toronto. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has lost 13 consecutive matches with her last victory coming more than a year ago at the 2025 D.C. Open.
Canadian Bianca Andreescu received one of the qualifying wild-card spots for the tournament. She last played in the Cincinnati Open back in 2024 when she lost in the first round to Elina Avanesyan.
The Mississauga, Ont., native was scheduled to play Nikola Bartunkova at the National Bank Open on Monday.