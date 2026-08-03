Serena and Venus Williams will be back on the court for the Cincinnati Open.

The Williams sisters received a doubles wild-card entry for the tournament, while Venus was given a singles wild card, the tournament X account announced Tuesday.

Serena last appeared at Wimbledon in a singles match but was injured in a three-set loss to Maya Joint of Australia. She was scheduled to play doubles with her sister Venus but had to withdraw because of a right knee injury.

The 44-year-old Serena said in an Instagram post that she had fluid drained from her knee following her singles match.

The Aug. 13-23 Cincinnati Open is the last opportunity for Serena to get on the court ahead of the US Open, which she has not played in since 2022.

The 46-year-old Venus lost in her opening-round match at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers to Kamilla Rakhimova on Sunday in Toronto. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has lost 13 consecutive matches with her last victory coming more than a year ago at the 2025 D.C. Open.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu received one of the qualifying wild-card spots for the tournament. She last played in the Cincinnati Open back in 2024 when she lost in the first round to Elina Avanesyan.