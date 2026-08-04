After Sunday’s rain delays made for an extra-busy Monday in both host cities of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, Tuesday brings a return to normalcy on the women’s side in Toronto. The same cannot be said about the men’s side in Montreal, where a second straight day of delays and postponements wreaked havoc once again on the schedule on Monday. As a result, tournament organizers face an uphill battle again on Tuesday with a heavy slate on the docket.

Let’s dig in.

TOP STORYLINES

Will sunny skies finally prevail in Montreal?

After rain washed out the schedule for two straight days in Montreal, Tuesday’s forecast shows sunshine. Fingers crossed that holds true, because the men’s bracket has some catching up to do.

After just two matches were completed on Sunday, Monday held 13. On the docket for Tuesday? That’d be a whopping 23 matches.

Brace yourselves, tennis fans.

Canada’s Sebov faces uphill battle vs. Kostyuk

Monday was a busy day for Canadian women in Toronto, with five wild card entries hitting the court. Only Kayla Cross was victorious, the 21-year-old native of London, Ont., moving on to Round 2 Wednesday after registering her first match win at this level.

Tuesday will see just one Canadian woman in action as fellow wild card Katherine Sebov is due at Centre Court. She defeated Aoi Ito Sunday to advance to the round of 64, and now faces a tall task in 10-seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. Kostyuk, 24, is currently ranked 11th in the world and rides some impressive momentum into Toronto. She made it to the semi-finals at both Wimbledon and Roland-Garros earlier this summer.

Diallo looks to build on strong first showing in Montreal

After putting on a show in his hometown Montreal Monday night, Gabriel Diallo is about to get more shine in the prime-time spotlight. About 24 hours after defeating France’s Kyrian Jacquet for his first-ever tournament victory in Montreal, the 24-year-old Canuck is set to take on 19-seed Luciano Darderi during Tuesday’s evening session. His will be the last match on the Centre Court slate, and will surely draw a crowd as he looks to build on Monday’s success.

Diallo isn’t the lone Canadian man in action on Tuesday. Denis Shapovalov (currently ranked No. 43 on the ATP circuit) will face American Zachary Svajda (No. 87) in the early afternoon.

Liam Draxl will start his tournament against Daniel Merida Aguilar, and Duncan Chan will continue his campaign when he takes on Thiago Agustin Tirante. Chan defeated Hugo Gaston in qualifiers on Saturday to advance.

Broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Women's: 12:30 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+)

Men's: 11 a.m. (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+)

Match schedule (all times ET)

Women’s, in Toronto:

Centre Court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Sara Bejlek (CZE) vs. [7] Iga Swiatek (POL)

[10] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs. [WC] Katherine Sebov (CAN)

Not before 7 p.m.: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [Q] Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

[Q] Lanlana Tararudee (THA) vs. [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Grandstand (starts at 11 a.m.)

[9] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

[Q] Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) vs. [15] Diana Shnaider

Antonia Ruzic (CRO) vs. [19] Madison Keys (USA)

Not before 5 p.m.: [17] Anna Kalinskaya vs. McCartney Kessler (USA)

[27] Clara Tauson (DEN) vs. Nikola Bartunkova (CZE)

Court 1 (starting at 12:30 p.m.)

Camila Osorio (COL) vs. [16] Ekaterina Alexandrova

[18] Maja Chwalinska (POL) vs. Talia Gibson (AUS)

Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs. [26] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Kamilla Rakhimova (UZB) vs. [32] Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Court 4 (starting at 12:30 p.m.)

[31] Donna Vekic (CRO) vs. Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) vs. [24] Anastasia Potapova (AUT)

Men’s, in Montreal

Centre Court (starting at 11 a.m.)

Martin Damm Jr. (USA) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Zachary Svajda (USA) vs. Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Terence Atmane (FRA) vs. Jack Draper (UK)

Not before 7 p.m.: [15] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Marin Čilić (CRO)

[19] Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs. Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

Rogers Court (starting at 11 a.m.)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Marcos Giron (USA)

Daniel Merida (ESP) vs. Liam Draxl (CAN)

Juncheng Shang (CHN) vs. [10] Andrey Rublev

Not before 6 p.m.: James Duckworth (AUS) vs. [3] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[6] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Court 5 (starting at 11 a.m.)

Duncan Chan (CAN) vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga (ARG)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

[8] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) vs. Vit Kopriva (CZE)

Not before 6 p.m.: [28] Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs. Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Court 9 (starting at 11 a.m.)

Adam Walton (AUS) vs. Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) vs. Valentin Royer (FRA)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs. Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Jaume Munar (ESP) vs. [27] Alexander Blockx (BEL)