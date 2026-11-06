PARIS — Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points against Taylor Fritz to reach the Paris Masters semifinals on Friday and the field for the ATP Finals was settled.

Alcaraz was match point down in the second set at 5-3 and 5-4, saving the second with a forehand pass. He finally won 6-7 (10), 7-5, 6-3.

“I tried not to let myself down in the difficult moments in the second set,” Alcaraz said. “I tried to stay strong mentally and save those break points and match points.

"I would say 3-5 serving, that game we played incredible tennis. I used the people and the energy and gave them what they really wanted to watch and I am really happy to play for one and a half hours more to entertain them. The feeling I have today is unmatched.”

Alcaraz will feature in the Paris semifinals for the first time. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been hampered by injury and fatigue this year. But he won the Vienna title last week and looks fresher than many of his rivals at this stage of the season.

Ben Shelton also reached his first Paris semifinal after winning an all-American matchup against Tommy Paul 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Shelton, with 19 aces, converted two of four break points. It was his third win in five meetings between them.

Shelton ended Paul’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin this month. As a result, another American player, Frances Tiafoe, clinched a spot and will debut at the tournament. Fritz's loss qualified Rafael Jodar in the eighth and last spot.

The other qualifiers for the Finals are top-ranked Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz, Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Arthur Fils.