ROME — Casper Ruud maintained his focus during a nearly two-hour rain delay to rout home player Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1 and reach the Italian Open final for the first time on Friday.

The match was suspended with Ruud leading 4-1 in the first set.

In Sunday’s final on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Ruud will face top-ranked Jannik Sinner or former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who were playing later.

Coco Gauff will play Elina Svitolina in the women’s final on Saturday.

Rome is the last big warmup before the French Open starts in nine days.

Ruud has reached two finals at Roland Garros, losing to Rafael Nadal in 2022 and Novak Djokovic in 2023.

Ruud was once ranked as high as No. 2. He’s now No. 25 but will return to the top 20 on Monday. He has dropped only one set in Rome this year — to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.