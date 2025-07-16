LOS CABOS, Mexico — Canada's Denis Shapovalov cruised past American Govind Nanda 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday in second-round action at the Mifel Tennis Open.

Shapovalov had four aces to three double faults in the match, which lasted just one hour.

It was the first match of the summer hard-court season for Shapovalov, who got a bye in the opening round as the No. 3 seed.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native also broke on five of his seven chances and won 73 per cent of his first-serve points.

Nanda had one ace and one double fault, winning 57 per cent of his first-serve points.

He only broke once out of four opportunities.