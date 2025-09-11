With Canada's Davis Cup tennis team suddenly caught up in the fallout from Israel's war with Hamas, Gabriel Diallo and his teammates appear ready to roll with the punches.

"At the end of the day, I don't think it changes much," Diallo said in a video conference Thursday ahead of the World Group I tie with Israel. The series of matches will be played in an empty venue without fans and media in attendance due to security concerns.

Activists from several groups say they are planning to protest the matches on Friday and Saturday over Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"Regardless of who we have in front of us, we're going to compete the same way," Diallo said. "We're going to leave it all out there and try to get the job done."

Montreal's Diallo, who turns 24 later this month, finds himself in uncharted waters in his nascent career. He said this is the first time sports and world affairs have collided in his career.

"Unforeseen circumstances for my part, so we're just going to have to adapt," Diallo said. "I think as tennis players, that's our job throughout the year, adapting to different conditions. So yet again, it's another situation that we have to adapt to."

It's an unfortunate situation for Canada's team, which was hoping for solid fan support at Scotiabank Centre when the tie was first announced.

"It's always nice to have a big crowd cheering you on, but we're professionals in a sport," Canada captain Frank Dancevic said. "Thanks to COVID, everyone learned how to play with no fans.

"The guys are so dialled in, so whatever the atmosphere is out there, I'm confident in my team that they can adapt."

The decision to play without fans was made earlier this week due to what Tennis Canada called "escalating safety concerns" flagged by local authorities and national security agencies.

Israel captain Jonathan Erlich says his team has not felt threatened in Halifax.

"No, I think Tennis Canada has treated us very well," he said. "We have security around us. We feel safe."

Erlich said he and his team are proud to represent Israel at the tie but declined to weigh in on the war.

"I have a lot to say, but this is not the time or the place," he said.

Last month, more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, urged Tennis Canada to cancel the tie. And Palestinian activist Tarek Gazawi said Wednesday it is wrong to allow the matches to go ahead as violence and starvation continue, and the games should not be livestreamed.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, meanwhile, said it was disappointed the event had to be closed to fans because of a "small group of extremists."

The protests are part of a recent trend of demonstrations over the conflict in Gaza spilling into sports.

Also this week, Montreal-based human rights group Palestinian and Jewish Unity asked Mayor Valérie Plante to bar the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team from competing in Sunday’s Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

The draw for the Canada-Israel tie was also held Thursday.

Diallo, the highest-ranked player in the competition at No. 35, will kick off the tie against No. 142 Daniel Cukierman on Friday. That will be followed by a meeting between No. 117 Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., in his first Davis Cup singles match, and No. 787 Orel Kimhi.