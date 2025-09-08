Jack Draper will miss the remainder of the tennis season with a left arm injury that forced him to pull out of a second-round match at the US Open.

The seventh-ranked player, who reached the US Open semifinals last year, has been bothered by the injury most of the season and was diagnosed with a bone bruise following a loss to Marin Cilic in the second round at Wimbledon.

“It is very difficult for me to accept, as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff," Draper said in a statement on Monday. “However, I’ve been through this before and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player.”