SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic went from triumph in Beijing to a shock in Shanghai after a straight-sets loss to Hubert Hurkacz on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner was beaten 6-4, 6-3 in a second-round match that lasted 87 minutes.

Earlier at the Shanghai Masters, U.S. Open runner-up Ben Shelton celebrated his 24th birthday by advancing with a victory against Daniel Altmaier and top-seeded Alexander Zverev also progressed.

But Djokovic's exit was the big story, coming after his victory in the China Open earlier this week, his 102nd career title.

“Beijing was great and a very early exit here but it is ok,” Djokovic said. “I had a great week in Beijing and I look forward to resting a little bit and get ready for the indoors.

“If you lose your serve, it is enough to lose the match, once per set, and that is what happened. It is very difficult to return his serve, almost impossible. So yeah, I did not adjust and it was a really tough draw for me, playing him in the first match.”

Hurkacz certainly has form in Shanghai, having been champion in 2023.

“It’s a special night. He just won Beijing so it’s very difficult to play against him, but it’s a pleasure for me to share a court with him, and play such a legend of the sport,” he said.

Shelton was a 6-3, 7-6 (6) winner against Altmaier.

Shelton played Davis Cup for the United States after the U.S. Open, losing both his singles matches, after withdrawing from the Laver Cup team event.

Zverev, who beat Shelton in the final in four sets at Flushing Meadows, defeated Chinese wild-card entry Wu Yibing 6-4, 7-6 (4). It was his 30th hard-court win of the year.

Britain’s Arthur Fery, who reached the semifinals of Wimbledon this year, lost 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) against Karen Khachanov.

Ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur advanced on a walkover when his opponent, Alex Molcan, retired with an undisclosed ailment. De Minaur had to retire with an adductor injury in the China Open final against Djokovic.

Qualifier Rei Sakamoto beat 23rd-seeded Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4.