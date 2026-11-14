INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Mirra Andreeva defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to reach the title match of the WTA Finals on Saturday, becoming the first teenager to do so since 2004.

The 19-year-old Russian has yet to drop a set at the $10 million, season-ending event. She lost just 11 games while going 3-0 in her round-robin matches, the fewest of any player since 2003.

Andreeva improved to 4-5 against Top 10 players this year, including wins over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 6 Elina Svitolina and No. 3 Pegula in the Southern California desert.

Pegula broke Andreeva to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, but dropped five of the final six games to end her fifth consecutive Finals appearance. She lost in the 2023 final and was a losing semifinalist last year, too.

Andreeva, the French Open champion, ensured she'll clinch the year-end No. 2 world ranking with the win. Pegula could have moved up one spot if she had won.

Andreeva will play either Svitolina or Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in Sunday's final.