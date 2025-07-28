Are we in for a second emotional farewell in as many days at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers?

Day 2 of the main draw will see Eugenie Bouchard play what could be her final pro tennis match in Montreal. Like Vasek Pospisil — who waved goodbye to Canadian tennis fans in Toronto after his Round 1 loss on Sunday night — Bouchard has said the NBO will be her final twirl as a tennis pro.

The 31-year-old is slated to face Colombian Emiliana Arango on Centre Court at IGA Stadium. It was 11 years ago that Bouchard, who grew up in Montreal, burst onto the big-time tennis scene by making grand slam semifinals at the 2014 Australian and French Opens. In July of that year, Bouchard became the first Canadian woman of the Open Era to advance to a slam final when she lost the 2014 Wimbledon showdown to Petra Kvitova.

Bouchard has played just one match this season and hasn’t won a singles match since May 2024.

While Bouchard’s match on Monday will draw plenty of attention, there’s no shortage of storylines in Toronto and Montreal to keep an eye on.

Another Arseneault goes for a win

On Sunday in Toronto, 18-year-old Canadian Nicolas Arseneault scored a huge win over Valentin Royer in Toronto. On Monday, Ariana Arseneault will try to follow her brother’s lead in a huge match against Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

Arseneault won a spot in the tournament with a qualifying victory over Destanee Aiava of Australia on Saturday. Now, the 23-year-old is set to face the former world No. 1 on Monday afternoon in Montreal.

A third Canadian, wild-card entry Carson Branstine, is set to play the final match of the night in Montreal on Centre Court following Bouchard’s clash with Arango. Branstine will face Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Dangerous Dan Martin?

Dan Martin had a short, but successful day on Sunday. His qualifying match with Taro Daniel was suspended in the very late stages on Saturday thanks to rain. Martin came out on Sunday and finished off the win, earning a spot in the main draw.

The 26-year-old is back in action early in the afternoon on Monday in Toronto, taking on Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Canadian primetime in T.O.

One night after Vasek Pospisil delighted the Sobeys Stadium crowd with a gutsy three-set loss to Facundo Bagnis, two Canadians will play under the lights in Toronto on Monday.

First up, Liam Draxl will take on Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. The 23-year-old Draxl earned his wild-card spot at the NBO a couple weeks ago by winning the Winnipeg National Bank Challenger event.

To cap the day off, Alexis Galarneau will square off against Arthur Rinderknech of France. Galarneau had a decent showing two years ago at the NBO in Toronto, losing a three-set match to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

(All times ET)

Women’s: 11 a.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet360, Sportsnet+)

Men’s: 11 a.m. (Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+)

Match schedule, women’s in Montreal

Centre Court (starts at 11 a.m.)

[Qualifier] Kamillia Rakhimova vs. [WC] K. Cross (Canada)

Not before 12:30 p.m.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania) vs. Emma Raducanu (Great Britain)

[Qualifier] Ariana Arseneault (Canada) vs. Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Not before 7 p.m.

Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) vs. Emiliana Arango (Columbia)

Maria Sakkari (Greece) vs. [WC] Carson Branstine (Canada)

Rogers (starts at 11 a.m.)

Tatjana Maria (Germany) vs. [Qualifier] Laura Siegemund (German)

Sorana Cirstea (Romania) vs. Lulu Sun (New Zealand)

Katie Boulter (Great Britain) vs. Renata Zarazua (Mexico)

Not before 6 p.m.

Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) vs. Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

[Qualifier] Antonia Ruzic (Croatia) vs. Anastasia Potapova



Court 5 (starts at 11 a.m.)

[Qualifier] Yafan Wang (China) vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukraine)

Not before 12 p.m.

Moyuka Uchijima (Japan) vs. Marie Bouzkova (Czechia)

[WC] Elizabeth Mandlik (United States) vs. Lucia Bronzetti (Italy)



Court 9 (starts at 11 a.m.)

Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) vs. [Qualifier] Hanyu Guo (China)

Not before 12 p.m.

Caroline Dolehide (United States) vs. Anna Blinkova

Eva Lys (Germany) vs. [Qualifier] Leolia Jeanjean (France)

Match schedule, men’s in Toronto