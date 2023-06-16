Federer says Djokovic breaking Grand Slams record is ‘great for tennis’

Roger Federer has backed Novak Djokovic to continue to rack up Grand Slam titles, saying historic feats are “great for tennis.”

Djokovic recently claimed a record-setting 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, with the Serb ousting Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final. With the victory, Djokovic went past Rafael Nadal’s haul of 22 men’s Grand Slam singles titles, as the Spaniard remains out of action due to injury.

Djokovic also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking and continues to extend his record tenure at the top of the leaderboard.

Federer, who retired last year in an emotional affair at the Laver Cup, was initially the record-holder for the most men’s Grand Slam singles titles having won 20 of them, the most recent of which was at the Australian Open in 2018. However, he was usurped by Nadal and Djokovic in 2022.

“I thought what Novak did is incredible,” said Federer, speaking on a tennis court in London, according to The I newspaper in the UK.

“Honestly, it’s great for tennis, great for sports when tennis writes its own history and keeps on adding to it like we’ve seen with Serena Williams as well, Rafa then myself and now with Novak.

“It’s a great time in tennis to be a fan as well, but also a player.”

The “Big Three” as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are fondly known have dominated men’s tennis since their arrival on the scene. While Nadal is dealing with chronic injury issues and has said that he intends 2024 to be his final year on tour, Federer thinks Djokovic could continue his record-breaking spree for a “long time.”

“I remember when I came on tour, and Pete Sampras reached 14 we thought ‘Okay, that one is gonna stay forever’. Then I went to 15, I eventually ended up at 17, and then we pushed each other to 20 — I don’t remember who was first — and then Rafa pushed it to 22.

“Then now Novak pushed it to 23 and he looks like he’s gonna keep on doing that for a long time still to come, which is great. And I wish him all the best.

“I think also the way he’s doing it still — he isn’t the youngest anymore, we forget. He looks young and he does it in a young way, but it’s not easy, and I thought it was an amazing victory. So I couldn’t have been more happy.”

For all that he has already accomplished in the game, Djokovic still has a couple of other significant records that he could chase down.

His quest for a calendar Grand Slam remains alive having won the first two slams of 2023.

While he is the outright leader in men’s Grand Slam singles titles, Djokovic could break the tie with Serena Williams and also overtake overall record-holder Margaret Court (24 majors) should he achieve the calendar Grand Slam.