Félix Auger-Aliassime’s run at the Dubai Tennis Championships ended Friday with a 6-4, 6-2 semifinal loss to third seed Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, at the ATP 500 event.

The top seed from Montreal had not dropped a set through his first three matches this week and entered the semifinal riding an 11-1 record in February.

Medvedev won 88 per cent of his first-serve points and broke Auger-Aliassime three times to control the match.

Auger-Aliassime was bidding for a third straight tour-level final after winning in Montpellier and finishing runner-up in Rotterdam.

He had won his previous two meetings with Medvedev after opening his career 0-7 against the Russian.