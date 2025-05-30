PARIS — French seed Arthur Fils withdrew from the French Open on Friday due to an unspecified injury.

The 14th-seeded Fils was to play No. 17 Andrey Rublev on Saturday in the third round.

Fils spoke about feeling back pain in his second-round win against Jaume Munar of Spain on Thursday.

“Got some issue with the back, but that's since I'm young so I’m used to (it),” the 20-year-old said after that match. “And also the cramps. A bit of everything. The mix was not very good.”

Asked if he would be fit to face Rublev, Fils said, “I hope so.”