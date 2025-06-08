It took more than five hours of a match instantly deemed an all-time classic, but eventually a men's French Open champion was crowned on Sunday.
Carlos Alcaraz staged a rally for the ages during the longest match in Roland-Garros history (five hours, 30 minutes) to capture his second consecutive French Open title and fifth Grand Slam (5-0 in finals).
Trailing two sets to none, Alcaraz came back to defeat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6, even after Sinner was on the cusp of the victory in the fourth set, up 5-3 with triple championship point.
Alcaraz roared back to win three consecutive games and came out on top in a tiebreak to force a decisive fifth set, eventually snapping Sinner's 20-game win streak in Grand Slams.
Unsurprisingly, the thriller left tennis fans in awe of the spectacle. Here are some of the best reactions to the men's French Open Final.
COMMENTS
