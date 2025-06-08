It took more than five hours of a match instantly deemed an all-time classic, but eventually a men's French Open champion was crowned on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz staged a rally for the ages during the longest match in Roland-Garros history (five hours, 30 minutes) to capture his second consecutive French Open title and fifth Grand Slam (5-0 in finals).

Trailing two sets to none, Alcaraz came back to defeat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6, even after Sinner was on the cusp of the victory in the fourth set, up 5-3 with triple championship point.

Alcaraz roared back to win three consecutive games and came out on top in a tiebreak to force a decisive fifth set, eventually snapping Sinner's 20-game win streak in Grand Slams.