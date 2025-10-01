BEIJING — Jannik Sinner won the China Open by beating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday's final to continue his preparations for the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner rebounded from his U.S. Open disappointment by winning his third title of the season – his 21st altogether – with a dominant performances against the 19-year-old Tien, the second-youngest player to reach the tournament's final.

“We will try to improve and push for more and let’s see what the rest of the season looks like, but I am very happy,” Sinner said.

Sinner next goes to Shanghai, where he'll be the favorite after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of an ankle injury sustained in the first round of the Japan Open, which he won Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Sinner won his 11th straight career match against Alex de Minaur in their China Open semifinal. Sinner's 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory earned him a ninth straight final at hard-court tournaments. Tien ranked No. 52, played in his first tour final after Daniil Medvedev retired injured when the score was 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 on Tuesday.

The ATP event in Beijing ran concurrently with the WTA 1000 tournament which is into the fourth round and ends Sunday. Among those playing their fourth-round matches later Wednesday were top-seeded Iga Swiatek and fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula.