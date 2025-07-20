A pair of tennis superstars won't suit up in Toronto after all.

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic each withdrew from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Sunday.

Both players cited recovery following long runs at the All England Club earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Sinner won the National Bank Open in 2023.

“I’m really disappointed to be missing the National Bank Open in Toronto, especially as I have such fond memories of playing in Canada. Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said in a release.

Djokovic, 38, has won the Canada tournament four times in his career.

He reached the semifinals at Wimbledon before falling to Sinner in straight sets.

Meanwhile, world No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 38 Jordan Thompson also withdrew from the hard-court tournament, which runs from July 26 to Aug. 7.

This year's edition of the National Bank Open features an expanded 12-day, 96-player format.