TURIN, Italy — Taylor Fritz got off to a strong start at the ATP Finals by beating late entry Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Fritz reached the final of the tournament for the season’s top eight players last year.

Musetti was a late replacement for Novak Djokovic, who withdrew with an injured shoulder after beating the Italian in the Athens final on Saturday.

Later, defending champion Jannik Sinner was playing Felix Auger-Aliassime in a rematch of their recent Paris Masters final won by Sinner in straight sets.