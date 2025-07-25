Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will face either Hungary's Fabian Marozsan or Bolivia's Hugo Dellien to start his run at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

The draw for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto was unveiled on Friday.

With an expanded 96-player main draw, all 32 seeds received byes to the second round.

Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, holds the No. 21 seed and awaits the winner of the opening-round match between Marozsan and Dellien.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is seeded No. 22 and will play the winner between American Learner Tien and a qualifier in the second round.

Gabriel Diallo, of Montreal, has the No. 27 seed and will face either Croatia's Borna Coric or Italy's Matteo Gigante.



Four Canadians who received wild cards found out their first-round opponents.

Vasek Pospisil will play a qualifier winner as the 35-year-old from Vernon, B.C., plans to retire after the tournament.

Nicolas Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., will take on Serbia's Laslo Djere. The 18-year-old Arseneault, who is the top-ranked Canadian junior, will be making his ATP main-draw debut.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., will face France's Arthur Rinderknech and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., will go up against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

The first round of the National Bank Open kicks off Sunday at Sobeys Stadium.