Auger-Aliassime, the 18th seed from Montreal, registered a break to win the first set 6-4. But Musetti, seeded 15th, captured the remaining two sets 6-2, 6-3 to advance.

The Canadian unleashed 11 aces in the contest, compared to just one for Musetti. But Auger-Aliassime also had four double faults (one for Musetti) and the Italian recorded twice as many break points (four) as his opponent.