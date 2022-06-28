Nadal begins Wimbledon pursuit with a victory, defeating Cerundolo in four sets

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Rafael Nadal got his Wimbledon campaign off to a winning start, though he needed four sets to do it.

The second-seeded Nadal defeated Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The Spaniard is attempting to win his third consecutive Grand Slam tournament to add to his men’s record 22 major titles.

It was Nadal’s first match since winning the French Open earlier this month.

The three weeks off showed at times, as Nadal amassed 41 unforced errors to go with 23 winners.

At Roland Garros, Nadal needed injections to numb the pain in his bothersome left foot. But he entered Wimbledon optimistic about the foot after receiving new treatment.

