TORONTO — And then there were none — Canadians playing in singles competition at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, that is.

Leylah Fernandez, the last Canadian remaining, was stopped in the Round of 16 by Japanese star Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 Sunday night.

Fernandez played a competitive game, but was ultimately overpowered by the former world No. 1 as Osaka’s baseline game forced Fernandez into committing too many errors. Combined with seven aces from Osaka, the 23-year-old Montreal native simply couldn’t keep up.

Osaka will next face world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals after the Kazakhstan star won a hard-fought three-set match against Liudmila Samsonova earlier Sunday.

“It was a very difficult match as always against (Liudmila),” Rybakina said. “I feel like we both didn't start that well. Then it became, really, a fight.

“In the third set I was just trying to focus on each point at a time. … I'm glad I managed to win in the end. I fought until the end.”

With world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka going down on Saturday, Rybakina, the current world No. 2, can come within as few as four points of the top ranking should she win the NBO.

It’s not something she’s thinking of too hard about, however.

“(There are) still a lot of matches I’ve got to win,” she said. “I try not to think about the ranking, about the points, and just go one match at a time and see how far I can get.”

In other NBO action, Coco Gauff powered past 19-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

The American has been in fine form in Toronto, yet to drop a set in the tournament.

“I thought today was pretty solid. As solid as it can get,” Gauff said. “I know she's young, and one of her first times on this stage, so I'm sure we'll see each other more in the future.

“It was not as easy maybe as the scoreline shows, but I'm happy with how I played today.”