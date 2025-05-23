GENEVA — Novak Djokovic is one win from a 100th career singles title on the ATP tour after advancing to the final at the Geneva Open on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion let a match-point chance slip in the second set before beating British qualifier Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in their semifinal.

Djokovic will play Hubert Hurkacz in the final on Saturday.

The 31st-ranked Pole eased past Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic already achieved his main aim in coming to Geneva, gaining match practice on clay before heading to Roland Garros for the French Open that starts on Sunday.

Wins on three straight days at the lakeside park event — including on his 38th birthday on Thursday — followed losing his opening match at both clay-court events last month in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Djokovic trailed 5-2 in the second set, then won three straight games and held a match point in the tiebreaker. He netted a service return and Norrie quickly forced a deciding set.