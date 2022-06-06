Oscar Otte set to face Denis Shapovalov in second round of Stuttgart Open

Oscar Otte of Germany returns the ball during his semifinal match against Holger Rune of Denmark at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matthias Schrader/AP)

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego recovered from a slow start to defeat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Monday.

The Italian player dropped his serve in the first and fifth games of the match but won four in a row to clinch the first set before breaking twice in the second.

Sonego will next face German wild card Jan-Lennard Struff, who edged past American player Marcos Giron 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (8) in their first-round match.

Also, Benjamin Bonzi defeated Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-1 for an all-French second-round match against Ugo Humbert or Arthur Rinderknech.

Oscar Otte defeated German compatriot Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) for a second-round meeting with fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.