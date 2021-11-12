Shapovalov beats Auger-Aliassime in all-Canadian Stockholm semifinal

Something about Sweden seems to appeal to Denis Shapovalov – and that’s very good news for Canadian tennis fans.

The champion of the Stockholm Open the last time it was played, in 2019 (it was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic), the third-seeded Shapovalov is now one win away from defending his title after beating fellow No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5 on Friday in an all-Canadian semifinal.

The 22-year-old Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face world No. 52 Tommy Paul of the United States in the final of the ATP Tour 250 indoor hard-court event on Saturday.

Shapovalov, ranked 18th in the world, followed his first and only career title to date two years ago in Stockholm with a sensational run at the Davis Cup Finals, helping Canada finish runner-up to Spain in Madrid.

When the Davis Cup starts later this month (Canada plays Sweden on Nov. 25 and Kazakhstan on Nov. 28, with both ties from Madrid on Sportsnet), Shapovalov could be part of a strong 1-2 punch with a healthy Auger-Aliassime, who didn’t play until the Davis Cup championship tie in 2019 because of an ankle injury.

Paul, meanwhile, will be aiming for his first career title after knocking off fellow American Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first Stockholm semifinal. Paul and Shapovalov will be squaring off for the first time on Saturday.

Shapovalov appears to be finding his rhythm ahead of the Davis Cup, beating Auger-Aliassime for the first time in three matches this year to tie the lifetime series at 3-3.

Since making his first career Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon this summer, Shapovalov has struggled with his consistency, losing eight of 13 matches heading into Stockholm.

After surviving a first-set loss against France’s Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals, Shapovalov was sharp to start against Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime – his longtime friend and junior rival growing up.

An energized Shapovalov, regularly pumping his fist and letting out roars, broke Auger-Aliassime in the first game and then recorded another break to go up 5-2 with a beautiful backhand return.

However, Auger-Aliassime battled back with a break of his own and came within one point of a second break to tie it at 5-5 before Shapovalov stepped up after screaming in frustration. Two straight aces and a smash that caught the line gave Shapovalov the first set.

The second set brought more drama. Tied 5-5 after the players exchanged breaks, Shapovalov won a 22-shot point to go up 0-30 on Auger-Aliassime’s serve with a smash after some outstanding defence by his opponent – earning both players a rousing ovation.

Shapovalov then won the next two points and served out for the match, capping it with an ace.

Now, Shapovalov will try to do the same thing he did in the 2019 final, when he beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic for an elusive Canadian crown.

It marked a Canadian player’s only win in an ATP tournament final in the past 21 attempts. Canadians have lost in their past 10 finals since Shapovalov’s Stockholm triumph – with Auger-Aliassime still looking for his first title after eight runner-up finishes.

Despite the loss to Shapovalov, it was still a good week for the 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who will make his debut in the world top 10 when the next rankings are released Monday. Auger-Aliassime, who will jump to 10th from 11th, becomes the third Canadian to reach the top 10 – following Milos Raonic and Shapovalov.