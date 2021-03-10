Shapovalov ousts Pospisil in all-Canadian match at Qatar Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during his third round match against compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Australian Open tennis championship.(Andy Brownbill/AP)

DOHA, Qatar — Denis Shapovalov beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 in an all-Canadian second-round match at the Qatar Open today.

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., never faced a break point against Pospisil.

While Shapovalov got only 55 per cent of his first serves in, he converted on 21 of 25 points on second serve (84 per cent).

Shapovalov is now 2-1 against Pospisil lifetime.

Vancouver’s Pospisil, ranked 67th in the world, beat Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell in the first round, while Shapovalov got a first-round bye.

Shapovalov, the world No. 11, will face the winner of a match between No. 6 seed David Goffin of Belgium and American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the ATP Tour 250 event.

More from Sportsnet
Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break
Associated Press
Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.